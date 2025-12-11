Diversified Partners to Develop 120,000 SF Retail Project in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Diversified Partners has unveiled plans to develop a new 120,000-square-foot retail development within the master-planned community of Prasada in Surprise, roughly 30 miles northwest of Phoenix. The project will feature 16 acres of pad sites, shop space, auto and storage opportunities, as well as ground lease and build-to-suit options.

Current confirmed tenants include a convenience store with an attached gas station, national drive-thru restaurant brands and a veterinary clinic, with additional tenants in negotiations across dining, wellness, automotive and lifestyle categories. Delaney McGroarty of Diversified will handle leasing at the property, which was designed by RKAA Architects.