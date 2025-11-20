Diversified Partners to Develop $60M East Gate Plaza Retail Project in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Diversified Partners has announced plans to develop East Gate Plaza, a $60 million retail destination at the northeast corner of Elliot and Ellsworth roads in Mesa. Spanning approximately 7 acres, East Gate Plaza is located within the master-planned community of Eastmark and the emerging Superstition Vistas region, a planned 275-square-mile area of developable residential and commercial opportunities.

East Gate Plaza will feature distinctive building designs, pedestrian-friendly layouts and a professional curated tenant mix. Current confirmed tenants include Starbucks Coffee, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Discount Tires, FitFX, WingSnob, Señor Taco, Farmer Boys, Zeitouna, Fresh Monkee, Port of Subs, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, Euphoria Nail Salon, Playa Bowls, Hand & Stone Spa, Kolache Café and Andi’s Hair Salon (AVEDA).

Additional tenants will include a dental office, a veterinary practice, a med spa, family medicine practice and a restaurant with a bar. The project will also feature the Cambria Hotel.

Construction is underway, with delivery slated for first-quarter 2026. Walt Brown Jr. and Robert Mayhew of Diversified Partners are leading the development team. Matt Pergola, Brandon Vasquez and Austin Payne of Diversified Partners CRE are handling brokerage services for the project.