The Rush Funplex, a 75,000-square-foot indoor family entertainment center, will anchor Diversified Partners’ 14-acre mixed-use development in Phoenix.
Diversified Partners to Develop 75,000 SF Entertainment Space at Mixed-Use Project in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners has signed The Rush Funplex, a 75,000-square-foot indoor family entertainment center, to anchor its new 14-acre mixed-use development located in the Phoenix neighborhood of Laveen. Construction is expected to begin by early 2026, with a grand opening scheduled for December 2026. Developed by Diversified Partners and designed by RKAA Architects, the facility will feature go-karts, bowling, a rock-climbing wall with a foam pit, laser tag, mini-golf, arcade, bumper cars, kiddie cars, private party rooms and a café.

Additional tenants that will join The Rush Funplex at the property include QuikTrip, Bubble Bath Car Wash, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Hippo Veterinary Hospital and a national burger chain. This location marks The Rush Funplex’s second location in Arizona. The company’s first Arizona location will open in Goodyear as part of another Diversified Partners development. 

