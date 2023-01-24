REBusinessOnline

Diversified Properties Acquires Land in Jefferson, New Jersey, for Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

JEFFERSON, N.J. — Locally based developer Diversified Properties has acquired two lots totaling 9.8 acres in the Northern New Jersey community of Jefferson for the construction of a new multifamily project. Phase I of the project, which will be known as Jefferson Place, will total 32 units. Residences will be available in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will range in size from 855 to 1,216 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center, and an outdoor lounge with grilling and dining stations. Details of Phase II were not disclosed. John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr of NAI James E. Hanson represented Diversified Properties and the sellers of the tracts in the land deal. Sitework on Phase I will begin this spring.

