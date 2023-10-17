Diversified Properties Breaks Ground on 32-Unit Multifamily Project in Jefferson, New Jersey

JEFFERSON, N.J. — Locally based developer Diversified Properties has broken ground on a 32-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Jefferson that represents Phase I of a larger development known as Jefferson Place. Residences will come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 855 to 1,216 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center and an outdoor lounge with grilling and dining stations. Delivery is slated for fall 2024. Details of Phase II were not disclosed.