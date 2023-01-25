Diversified Properties Breaks Ground on 495-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Montgomery, New York

Diversified Properties' new self-storage facility in Montgomery, New York, will consist of 81,400 square feet of net rentable space across 495 units.

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. — New Jersey-based developer Diversified Properties has broken ground on a seven-building, 495-unit self-storage facility in Montgomery, about 80 miles north of New York City. The facility will consist of one two-story building totaling 39,000 net rentable square feet, and six single-story buildings, each of which will total 6,900 net rentable square feet. Morris Construction Management is overseeing construction of the project, which is scheduled for an October completion. CubeSmart is the proposed operator of the facility.