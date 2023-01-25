REBusinessOnline

Diversified Properties Breaks Ground on 495-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Montgomery, New York

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New York, Northeast, Self-Storage

CubeSmart-Montgomery-New-York

Diversified Properties' new self-storage facility in Montgomery, New York, will consist of 81,400 square feet of net rentable space across 495 units.

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. — New Jersey-based developer Diversified Properties has broken ground on a seven-building, 495-unit self-storage facility in Montgomery, about 80 miles north of New York City. The facility will consist of one two-story building totaling 39,000 net rentable square feet, and six single-story buildings, each of which will total 6,900 net rentable square feet. Morris Construction Management is overseeing construction of the project, which is scheduled for an October completion. CubeSmart is the proposed operator of the facility.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  