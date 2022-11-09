Diversified Properties Breaks Ground on 60-Unit Multifamily Project in Wharton, New Jersey

WHARTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Diversified Properties has broken ground on a 60-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Wharton. Irondale at Wharton will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and full-sized washers and dryers, as well as a gym and underground parking. Construction is expected to be complete in late 2023.