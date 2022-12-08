Diversified Properties Breaks Ground on 81-Unit Multifamily Project in New Windsor, New York

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — New Jersey-based developer Diversified Properties has broken ground on Stonegate at New Windsor, an 81-unit multifamily project in New Windsor, about 70 miles north of New York City. The site at 435 Little Britain Road is directly across from Lake Washington. Designed by Thomas Brennan Architects, the property will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a lounge and a fitness center. Completion is scheduled for July 2023.