REBusinessOnline

Diversified Properties Breaks Ground on 81-Unit Multifamily Project in New Windsor, New York

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — New Jersey-based developer Diversified Properties has broken ground on Stonegate at New Windsor, an 81-unit multifamily project in New Windsor, about 70 miles north of New York City. The site at 435 Little Britain Road is directly across from Lake Washington. Designed by Thomas Brennan Architects, the property will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a lounge and a fitness center. Completion is scheduled for July 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  