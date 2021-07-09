Diversified Properties Completes Lease-Up of 35-Unit Apartment Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Regional developer Diversified Properties has completed the lease-up of 480 Flatz, a 35-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of East Rutherford. The property, which is now fully occupied, features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Diversified Properties developed the property in a joint venture with North Jersey Builders Group.