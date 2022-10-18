Diversified Properties, Fidelco Complete 396-Unit Multifamily Project in Union, New Jersey

Summit Court in Union, New Jersey, totals 396 units.

UNION, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based firms, Diversified Properties and Fidelco Realty Group, has completed Summit Court, a 396-unit multifamily project located in the Northern New Jersey community of Union. The property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a fitness center, gaming lounge, pet play area and a catering kitchen. Rents start at $2,365 per month for a one-bedroom unit.