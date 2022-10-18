REBusinessOnline

Diversified Properties, Fidelco Complete 396-Unit Multifamily Project in Union, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Summit-Court-Union-New-JerseySummit-Court-Union-New-Jersey

Summit Court in Union, New Jersey, totals 396 units.

UNION, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based firms, Diversified Properties and Fidelco Realty Group, has completed Summit Court, a 396-unit multifamily project located in the Northern New Jersey community of Union. The property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a fitness center, gaming lounge, pet play area and a catering kitchen. Rents start at $2,365 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  