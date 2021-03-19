Diversified Properties, Hampshire Cos. Acquire 40,000 SF Industrial Property in Bergenfield, New Jersey

BERGENFIELD, N.J. — A partnership between Diversified Properties and The Hampshire Cos. has acquired a 40,000-square-foot industrial property at 72 N. Washington Ave. in Bergenfield, located northwest of Manhattan. The two-story building was fully leased at the time of sale. Greg Sabato and Tom Consiglio of Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey represented the seller in the off-market transaction. Sabato and Consiglio also represented the partnership in its negotiations of a long-term lease modification and extension with the building’s only tenant, Cooper Electric, which occurred prior to acquisition.