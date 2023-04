SAN ANTONIO — DiversyFund, a fintech and investment platform focused on multifamily assets, has completed the renovation of Mission Villas, a 174-unit affordable housing property in San Antonio. According to Apartments.com, the complex was built in 1976 and offers studio and one-bedroom units, as well as amenities such as a pool, playground and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Renovations included upgrades to the kitchens and bathrooms of all units and improvements to building exteriors.