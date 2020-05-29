REBusinessOnline

DIX Developments to Construct $9M Office Campus in Northeast Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Office, Southeast

ORLANDO, FLA. — DIX Developments LLC will construct University Econ Executive Center, a planned $9 million office campus in Orlando. The property will offer 1,520-square-foot office condos, a 4,640-square-foot medical office building and a 20,000-square-foot spec office building. John Kurtz of Stirling International Real Estate is handling the leasing efforts on behalf of the developer and will target users seeking headquarters space. DIX Developments has nearly completed two of the office condos and is making preparations to break ground on the spec office building. A timeline for completion was not disclosed. The property is located at the corner of Econlockhatchee Trail and University Boulevard, four miles west of the University of Central Florida and 11 miles northeast of downtown Orlando.

