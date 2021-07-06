REBusinessOnline

DJ Royce to Renovate 656-Unit Affordable Housing Community on Long Island

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

Renaissance-Hills-Hauppauge-New-York

The renovation of Renaissance Hills, a 656-unit affordable housing property in Hauppauge, New York, is scheduled to begin this fall.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — General contractor DJ Royce Construction Corp. will renovate Renaissance Hills, a 656-unit affordable housing community located in the Long Island village of Hauppauge. Hicksville, N.Y.-based Mark Design Studios designed the redevelopment, which included upgrades to unit interiors and amenity spaces. The property’s amenity package now consists of two pools, a sports court, dog park, outdoor grilling areas, a playground and a fitness and wellness center. Construction is set to begin this fall.

