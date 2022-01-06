REBusinessOnline

DJM, PGIM Real Estate Acquire Long Beach Exchange from Burham-Ward Properties

Whole Foods Market, Handel’s, Orange Theory, Ra Yoga, Silverlake Ramen, Ulta and Nordstrom Rack are tenants at the 246,500-square-foot Long Beach Exchange in Long Beach, Calif.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — DJM, in partnership with PGIM Real Estate, has purchased Long Beach Exchange, an open-air lifestyle property in Long Beach, from Burnham-Ward Properties for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2018, the 26-acre Long Beach Exchange features 246,500 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Whole Foods Market, Handel’s, Orange Theory, Ra Yoga, Silverlake Ramen, Ulta and Nordstrom Rack.

Eastdil brokered the transaction.

