DJM Receives $24.5M in Equity for Lido Marina Village Renovation

Posted on by in California, Loans, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Malibu Farms and Nobu are tenants at Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach, Calif.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — DJM has received $24.5 million in new equity from Arc Capital Partners for the recapitalization of Lido Marina Village, a 116,000-square-foot waterfront retail and office property located on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach.

The new equity comes on the heels of a $46.5 million loan from Prime Finance, which brings DJM’s total recapitalization to $71 million. The capital will be used to pay off an existing loan and complete property renovations.

Steven Bram, David Pascale and Patrick O’Donnell of George Smith Partners arranged the financing, while Bryan Ley and Geoff Tranchina of JLL handled the equity transaction.

Since acquiring Lido Marina Village in 2013, DJM has performed renovations and rebranded the property with high-profile tenants, including The RealReal, Rye Goods, Marrow Fine, Elyse Walker, LoveShackFancy, Serena & Lily, Jenni Kayne, Nobu and Malibu Farms.