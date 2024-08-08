Thursday, August 8, 2024
AcquisitionsMarylandRetailSoutheast

DLC, Meadow Partners Purchase 378,205 SF Penn Mar Shopping Center in Forestville, Maryland

by John Nelson

FORESTVILLE, MD. — DLC and Meadow Partners have purchased Penn Mar Shopping Center, a 378,205-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center in Forestville, for $68.5 million. Apollo and Athene provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal. The seller was not disclosed.

Situated within the Washington, D.C., suburb of Prince George’s County, Penn Mar is anchored by Shoppers Food Warehouse, which recently extended its lease and fully renovated its store. Other tenants include Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, Dollar Tree, Petco and Foot Locker, as well as outparcel pads for Starbucks, Truist Bank, Taco Bell, Raising Cane’s, IHOP, Wendy’s and Long John Silver’s. Penn Mar was 91.5 percent leased at the time of sale.

