DLJ Real Estate, Leggat McCall Complete 290,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Metro Boston

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — A development team of DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners and Leggat McCall Properties has completed 101 South Street, a 289,000-square-foot life sciences project in Somerville, located on the northern outskirts of Boston. The building is the first of four master-planned life sciences facilities within the 1.8 million-square-foot Boynton Yards development. Architecture firms Spagnolo Gisness & Associates and Hashim Sarkis Studios designed the project, and Shawmut Design & Construction served as the general contractor. Flagship Pioneering and its affiliates lease 280,000 square feet of the nine-story building.