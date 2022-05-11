REBusinessOnline

DLJ Real Estate, Leggat McCall Complete 290,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Life Sciences, Massachusetts, Northeast

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — A development team of DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners and Leggat McCall Properties has completed 101 South Street, a 289,000-square-foot life sciences project in Somerville, located on the northern outskirts of Boston. The building is the first of four master-planned life sciences facilities within the 1.8 million-square-foot Boynton Yards development. Architecture firms Spagnolo Gisness & Associates and Hashim Sarkis Studios designed the project, and Shawmut Design & Construction served as the general contractor. Flagship Pioneering and its affiliates lease 280,000 square feet of the nine-story building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  