DLJ Real Estate, Leggat McCall Top Out 290,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

The new life sciences building at 101 South St. in Somerville is part of the Boynton Yards development.

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — A development team of DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners and Leggat McCall Properties has topped out a 290,000-square-foot life sciences project at 100 South St. in Somerville, located on the northern outskirts of Boston. The project is part of the Boynton Yards development and will house lab and retail space as well as a four-story underground parking garage. Architecture firms SGA and Hashim Sarkis Studios designed the project, and Shawmut Design & Construction served as the general contractor. Construction began in June 2019 and is expected to be complete next summer.