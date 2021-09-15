REBusinessOnline

DLP Capital Acquires 200-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Arkansas, Multifamily, Southeast

DLP Jonesboro

Built in 2000, DLP Jonesboro includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 10 buildings.

JONESBORO, ARK. — DLP Capital has acquired Stadium Place, a 200-unit affordable housing property located in Jonesboro. The addition of the community increases the number of DLP Capital-owned apartment homes in the greater Memphis area to 568 units. The sales price and seller were not disclosed. The buyer plans to rebrand the property as DLP Jonesboro.

Built in 2000, DLP Jonesboro includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 10 buildings. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, playground, picnic areas and a basketball court. DLP Capital plan to make external and internal renovations and improvements throughout the community, including maintenance on HVAC systems, landscaping and drainage and replacing the roofs.

Located at 3719 Stadium Blvd., the property is located near downtown Jonesboro’s major retail centers and restaurants and about 1.6 miles from Arkansas State University. The property is close to major highway routes and is about 70.6 miles from Memphis.

