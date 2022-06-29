REBusinessOnline

DLP Capital Acquires 252-Unit Multifamily Property in Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Florida-based investment and development firm DLP Capital has acquired Harbor House on Saratoga, a 252-unit multifamily property in Corpus Christi. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a basketball court, media room, clubhouse and a dog park. DLP Capital plans to upgrade the unit interiors with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, vinyl floors and other high-end finishes. The company will also rebrand the property as DLP Saratoga. The seller was not disclosed.

