DLP Capital Acquires Two Outdoor Hospitality Resorts Totaling 568 Acres in Missouri

LEASBURG AND BOURBON, MO. — DLP Capital has acquired two outdoor hospitality and RV campground resorts totaling 568 acres within the Ozark Mountains in Missouri. The purchase prices were undisclosed. The acquisitions include Ozark Outdoors in Leasburg and Blue Springs Ranch in Bourbon. Amenities include rafting, kayaking, canoeing, tubing, aerial rope courses, ziplining, drive-in style movies, sand volleyball, swim beaches and horseback riding.

Ozark Outdoors features 235 RV sites, 180 tents, 27 cabins, 20 motel rooms and five chalets. The resort was built in 1960 and renovated in the 2000s. Blue Springs Ranch, which includes 156 RV sites, 57 tents and 33 cabins, was built in 1988.

The acquisitions bring DLP’s total investment in the outdoor hospitality sector to nearly 2,000 RV pad sites owned or in development in Florida and Missouri. Another 900 are currently in design for resorts in Georgia and Florida, in addition to tiny homes, cabins and other outdoor hospitality options. In line with these investments, DLP is introducing the new brand name “Dream Outdoor Resorts” for its growing portfolio of outdoor resorts. The two Ozark properties will join the brand.