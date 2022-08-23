DLP Capital, Elevate Commercial Buy 350-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Houston

LA PORTE, TEXAS — Florida-based investment firm DLP Capital and Dallas-based Elevate Commercial Investment Group have acquired Domain at Morgan’s Landing, a 350-unit apartment community located in the eastern Houston suburb of La Porte. Built in 2021, the garden-style property houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a pool, movie screening room, lounge with a billiards and poker table, fitness center, video arcade, a dog park and outdoor grilling stations.. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.