DLP Capital Opens 254,782 SF Grand Plaza Office Building in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, PA. — Florida-based investment and development firm DLP Capital has opened Grand Plaza, a 254,782-square-foot office building located in the Lehigh Valley city of Allentown. DLP Capital acquired the building, which is located in the downtown area, via auction in 2021 and implemented a capital improvement program. Grand Plaza now features open, full-floor and multi-tenant floor plans, with office spaces ranging in size from 5,000 to 33,600 square feet. Additionally, Grand Plaza offer energy-efficient workspaces, winter gardens and a landscaped roof.