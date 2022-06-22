REBusinessOnline

DLP Capital Opens 254,782 SF Grand Plaza Office Building in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, PA. — Florida-based investment and development firm DLP Capital has opened Grand Plaza, a 254,782-square-foot office building located in the Lehigh Valley city of Allentown. DLP Capital acquired the building, which is located in the downtown area, via auction in 2021 and implemented a capital improvement program. Grand Plaza now features open, full-floor and multi-tenant floor plans, with office spaces ranging in size from 5,000 to 33,600 square feet. Additionally, Grand Plaza offer energy-efficient workspaces, winter gardens and a landscaped roof.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  