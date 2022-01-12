DLP Capital Provides $74M in Acquisition Financing for Houston Multifamily Properties

HOUSTON — DLP Capital, a Florida-based investment and finance firm, has provided $74 million in acquisition financing for two Houston-area apartment complexes totaling 1,062 units. Palms at Westheimer totals 798 units and is located on the city’s west side, while Huntington at Stonefield spans 264 units and is located on the city’s north side. The borrower was locally based investment firm Kalkan Capital. The seller was not disclosed.