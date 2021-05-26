REBusinessOnline

DLP Real Estate Capital Acquires 234-Unit Lafayette Place Apartments in Oxford, Mississippi

Lafayette Place

Built in 2009, Lafayette Place is located less than one mile from the University of Mississippi campus.

OXFORD, MISS. — DLP Real Estate Capital has acquired Lafayette Place, a 234-unit multifamily property located in Oxford. Lafayette Place has been renamed as DREAM Oxford. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Built in 2009, Lafayette Place is located less than one mile from the University of Mississippi campus. The community sits on 9.3 acres and includes both one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 723 square feet. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, beach volleyball court, 24-hour fitness center with a clubhouse and an outdoor grilling area.

