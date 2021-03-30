DLP Real Estate Capital Acquires 288-Unit Multifamily Property in Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TENN. — DLP Real Estate Capital, a private financial services and real estate investment firm, has acquired Vantage at Germantown, a 288-unit, garden-style apartment community at 7885 Silver Spur Circle, North Dr. in Memphis. The three-story property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average 837 square feet. The sales price was not disclosed, but the seller was Vantage Communities.

Built in 2020, Vantage at Germantown sits on over 22 acres and includes a swimming pool with outdoor cabanas and a fireplace, media lounge with internet cafe, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness studio, remote access gates and a bark park. The units feature energy-efficient appliances with full-size washer and dryer, tiled backsplash, closets and personal balconies.