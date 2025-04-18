Friday, April 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DLT Solutions has renewed its 51,621-square-foot office lease at 2411 Dulles Corner Park, an eight-story, 180,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda, Md.
Leasing ActivityMarylandOfficeSoutheast

DLT Solutions Renews 51,621 SF Office Lease at Dulles Corner in Bethesda, Maryland

by John Nelson

BETHESDA, MD. — DLT Solutions, a government technology solutions aggregator and subsidiary of Tech Data, has renewed its 51,621-square-foot office lease at 2411 Dulles Corner Park, an eight-story, 180,000-square-foot office building  in Bethesda, roughly six miles northwest of Washington, D.C. The building is situated within the larger Dulles Corner Park, a 620,000-square-foot, four-building mixed-use development.

The Innovation Center Metro Station on the Silver Line transit serves office workers at 2411 Dulles Corner Park, which comprises a private fitness center, daycare center, conference facilities, onsite restaurants, as well as walking paths, water features, greenspaces and outdoor eating areas. Additional tenants include Peraton, SAP Natinoal Security Services, Mission Essential, Valiant Integrated Services, Synopsys and BlackSky DC.

Finmarc Management Inc. owns Dulles Corner Park. DLT Solutions’ lease renewal marks the first transaction since Finmarc purchased the four-building office portfolio for $51 million.

You may also like

Newmark Facilitates Sale of 132,207 SF Office Property...

Greysteel Brokers Sale of 173-Unit Sherwood Forest Apartments...

SRS Arranges $6.8M Sale-Leaseback of Retail Property in...

Allied Commercial Completes Conversion of Historic Los Angeles...

Stream Realty Negotiates 68,342 SF Industrial Lease in...

Hanwha Power Systems Americas Signs 27,500 SF Industrial...

Pacific Coast Commercial Arranges $3.6M Sale of Office,...

Oral Surgery Partners Signs 4,930 SF Lease in...

CBRE Brokers $12.7M Sale of Industrial, Office Complex...