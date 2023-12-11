DMG Capital Acquires 72-Unit Roselle Luxury Apartments in Suburban Chicago

ROSELLE, ILL. — DMG Capital, the multifamily investment affiliate of Chicago-based Daniel Management Group (DMG), has acquired Roselle Luxury Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Roselle for an undisclosed price. DMG Capital partnered with JDI Realty and The Wolcott Group, two Chicago-based real estate investment firms, to acquire the 72-unit apartment community. DMG has managed Roselle Luxury Apartments since September 2022. All of the property’s units are two-bedroom layouts. The seller was undisclosed.