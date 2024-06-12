DMG Capital Acquires Linkt Apartments in Chicago’s River West for $14.2M

CHICAGO — DMG Capital, the multifamily investment affiliate of Chicago-based Daniel Management Group, has acquired Linkt Apartments in Chicago’s River West neighborhood for $14.2 million. The luxury apartment property includes 47 units and two street-level retail spaces. The asset is 95 percent occupied. DMG will manage the building and oversee a common area refresh and light unit rehabs. The fitness center, outdoor green space and lobby will all be part of upgrades that will occur in the second half of this year.

The acquisition marks DMG Capital’s third in six months, totaling $40 million in new assets. Philip Galligan and Danny Kaufman of JLL Capital Markets arranged debt financing through Freddie Mac. Meredith Katz and Ariel Murray of Greenberg Traurig LLP represented DMG in the purchase. Craig Martin and Joe Smazal of Interra Realty brokered the transaction on behalf of the buyer and undisclosed seller.