DMT Provides $67.5M Bridge Loan for Refinancing of Upstate New York Multifamily Property

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Dwight Mortgage Trust (DMT), the affiliate REIT of New York City-based Dwight Capital, has provided a $67.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Elements at Saratoga Lake, a 260-unit multifamily property in upstate New York. Completed in 2024, the property comprises 26 residential buildings that house 172 one-bedroom and 88 two-bedroom units, as well as a clubhouse building. Amenities include an indoor-outdoor pool, golf simulator, pickleball court and a fitness center with a yoga studio. David Scheer and Alex Izso of Dwight originated the debt on behalf of the borrower, Blue Iron Development.