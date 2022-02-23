REBusinessOnline

DNA Partners Sells Metro Atlanta Shopping Center for $29.5M

ROSWELL, GA. — Great Neck, N.Y.-based DNA Partners has sold Connexion at Holcomb Bridge, a 106,711-square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Roswell, about 21 miles from downtown Atlanta. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Taylor Callaway of JLL Capital Markets represented DNA Partners in the sale. Brixmor Property Group purchased the property for $29.5 million.

Connexion at Holcomb Bridge was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Planet Fitness, Starbucks, Kale Me Crazy, My Salon Suite, Emory Healthcare Network, Dogtopia and From the Earth Brewing Co. Originally constructed in 1985, the property was expanded in 2014 and underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2016. Situated on 11.8 acres at 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Connexion at Holcomb Bridge is located less than one mile from Ga Highway 400.

