Dobbins Begins Construction on 230-Unit Apartment Development in New Port Richey, Florida

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA. — Dobbins Group, alongside general contractor Capstone Building Corp., has broken ground on Charleston Ridge Apartments, a 230-unit community located at 9949 Elyton Loop in New Port Richey, a northwest suburb of Tampa in Pasco County.

The property will comprise four four-story apartment buildings housing 224 units and six two-bedroom townhomes atop 10,000 square feet of commercial space. Amenities will include a fitness center, clubroom, lounge, tenant market, swimming pool, electric vehicle charging stations and smart vehicular and pedestrian access controls.

Dobbins Group plans to deliver Charleston Ridge in 2027.