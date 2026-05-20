Wednesday, May 20, 2026
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Charleston Ridge Apartments will comprise both apartment buildings and townhomes.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Dobbins Begins Construction on 230-Unit Apartment Development in New Port Richey, Florida

by John Nelson

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA. — Dobbins Group, alongside general contractor Capstone Building Corp., has broken ground on Charleston Ridge Apartments, a 230-unit community located at 9949 Elyton Loop in New Port Richey, a northwest suburb of Tampa in Pasco County.

The property will comprise four four-story apartment buildings housing 224 units and six two-bedroom townhomes atop 10,000 square feet of commercial space. Amenities will include a fitness center, clubroom, lounge, tenant market, swimming pool, electric vehicle charging stations and smart vehicular and pedestrian access controls.

Dobbins Group plans to deliver Charleston Ridge in 2027.

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