Dobbins Group Completes $43M Apartment Complex Near New Orleans

COVINGTON, LA. — Dobbins Group LLC has completed The Collins, a $43 million apartment complex in Covington. The 272-unit property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with rents ranging from $995 to $2,000 per month. Communal amenities at the gated community include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, pet spa, car washing station, firepit and an outdoor kitchen. The Collins is located at 1612 Versailles Business Parkway, 38 miles north of downtown New Orleans. Atlanta-based Capstone Building Corp. was the general contractor, and Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners Architects was the designer.