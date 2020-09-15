REBusinessOnline

Dobbins Group Completes $43M Apartment Complex Near New Orleans

Posted on by in Development, Louisiana, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at The Collins include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, pet spa, car washing station, firepit and an outdoor kitchen.

COVINGTON, LA. — Dobbins Group LLC has completed The Collins, a $43 million apartment complex in Covington. The 272-unit property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with rents ranging from $995 to $2,000 per month. Communal amenities at the gated community include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, pet spa, car washing station, firepit and an outdoor kitchen. The Collins is located at 1612 Versailles Business Parkway, 38 miles north of downtown New Orleans. Atlanta-based Capstone Building Corp. was the general contractor, and Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners Architects was the designer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  