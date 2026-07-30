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Amenities at Colina Hillside in Birmingham include two saltwater pools with private cabanas.
AlabamaDevelopmentMultifamilySoutheast

Dobbins Group Delivers 475-Unit Apartment Community in Birmingham

by John Nelson

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Dobbins Group has delivered Colina Hillside, a 475-unit apartment community located at 1121 Colina St. in Birmingham. Capstone Building Corp. served as the general contractor for the project, which comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across multiple four- and five-story buildings. Monthly rental rates range from $1,390 to $3,050, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities at Colina Hillside include two saltwater pools with private cabanas, a fitness center, pet spa, dog parks, clubhouse with coworking areas, firepit and outdoor entertainment venues, EV charging stations, garages, storage space and a market for residents.

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