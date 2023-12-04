Dobbins Group to Develop Two Apartment Communities in Birmingham Totaling 785 Units

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Dobbins Group will develop two apartment communities in Birmingham. The first community, Colina West Homewood, will comprise 310 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans at 80 West Oxmoor Road. Amenities at the property will include package lockers, grilling stations and outdoor kitchens, hiking trails, a fitness center, swimming pool, coworking space, car wash, lawn game area, central green space, dog spa and park, clubhouse with resident lounge and attached and detached garages. The property will also feature a Grab & Go Market.

The second property, Colina Hillside, will total 475 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts across four- and five-story buildings. Amenities at the property, which will be located at 1121 Colina St., will include two heated saltwater pools, private pool cabanas and an outdoor kitchen entertainment area, 24-hour fitness center, a pet spa and pet parks, greenspace, firepits, grilling stations, electric car charging stations, valet trash service, a 24-hour resident market and lounge and coworking spaces. Protective Life provided financing.

LBYD will serve as civil engineer for both developments, with Lorberbaum McNair providing landscape architecture and Catori Design House overseeing interior design. Forestry Environmental is the sitework contractor, and Capstone Building Corp. will provide vertical construction. The project teams will also include Williams Blackstock Architects, Bullock Environmental and ECS Southeast will provide geological and environmental expertise for Colina West Homewood.