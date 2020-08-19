Dodge: U.S. Nonresidential Construction Starts Rise 3 Percent in July, Down 25 Percent for Year

BEDFORD, MASS. — Total nonresidential construction starts across the country rose by 3 percent from June to July but remain down by 25 through the first seven months of 2020 relative to that period a year ago, according to the latest report from Massachusetts-based Dodge Data & Analytics. Among nonresidential starts, which clocked in at an aggregate value of $202.6 billion in July, development of warehouses, office and hotels such as the $377 million Hyatt Regency at Salt Lake Convention Center showed the strongest growth from June. Richard Branch, chief economist for Dodge Data & Analytics, stated that positive month-over-month gains in both residential and nonresidential starts was a reflection of gradual improvements in the economy, and cited the Northeast and West as the primary regions that drove growth in nonresidential construction.