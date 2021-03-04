Dodson Commercial Breaks Ground on 68,000 SF Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dodson Commercial Real Estate has broken ground on The 701, a redevelopment of historic buildings in Fort Worth located at the corner of Hemphill Street and West Magnolia Avenue. The project, which is slated for an early 2022 completion, will ultimately feature 68,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, office and medical office space. VLK Architects is designing the project and will occupy 26,000 square feet of office space.