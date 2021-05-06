Dogwood Industrial Acquires Two Properties Totaling 600,000 SF in West Dallas

DALLAS — Dogwood Industrial Partners, a division of San Francisco-based TPG Real Estate Partners, has acquired Turnpike 3 and Turnpike 4, two industrial properties totaling approximately 600,000 square feet in West Dallas. The buildings are located along the Interstate 30 corridor. Locally based development and investment firm Billingsley Co. sold the assets to Dogwood Industrial for an undisclosed price. Dallas-based Holt Lunsford Commercial brokered the deal.