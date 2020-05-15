Dogwood Industrial Properties Inks Two Leases Totaling 90,180 SF in Charlotte

An undisclosed Fortune 500 company signed a 66,430-square-foot lease and Plazit Polygal signed a 23,750-square-foot lease at 5130 Hovis Road in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dogwood Industrial Properties has signed two industrial leases totaling 90,180 square feet at 5130 Hovis Road in Charlotte. An undisclosed Fortune 500 company signed a 66,430-square-foot lease and Plazit Polygal signed a 23,750-square-foot lease. Dogwood Industrial Properties acquired the 166,980-square-foot property in November when it was 34 percent leased. With the recent signings, the building is now fully occupied. The asset sits on seven acres two miles from Interstate 85 and four miles from I-77. The property features a fenced truck court, 20-foot clear ceiling height, new ESFR sprinklers and an existing CSX rail spur with rail doors. Plazit Polygal North America specializes in manufacturing thermoplastic sheets. Matt Treble, Eric Ridlehoover and Patrick McGrath of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the transaction.