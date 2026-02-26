Thursday, February 26, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Company NewsNevadaWestern

Doherty Industrial Group Rebrands as DSD Industrial

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas-based Doherty Industrial Group has rebranded as DSD Industrial. The new name formalizes the team’s longstanding operational structure, led by Daniel Doherty, Paul Sweetland and Jerry Doty.

DSD Industrial specializes in industrial leasing, investment sales and land transactions. The firm says its significant market activity provides its team with real-time data on pricing and demand shifts enabling a disciplined, transaction-based approach to client advisory.

DSD Industrial is supported by the global platform of Colliers.

You may also like

AEW Capital Acquires Three-Building, 392,900 SF South Reno...

Camden Village Sells 118,187 SF Slatten Ranch Shopping...

Primestor Development, DLR Group Break Ground on The...

Jensen Infrastructure Buys 100-Acre Site for Build-to-Suit Manufacturing...

Barker Pacific Group Acquires 179,537 SF The Quad...

InSite Property Group Purchases 621-Unit Tukwila Self Storage...

PSRS Arranges $5.7M Refinancing for Two-Building Multifamily Portfolio...

Talonvest Capital Arranges $42.6M in Financing for Three...

Thorofare Capital Provides $22M in Financing for Office-to-Residential...