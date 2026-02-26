Doherty Industrial Group Rebrands as DSD Industrial

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas-based Doherty Industrial Group has rebranded as DSD Industrial. The new name formalizes the team’s longstanding operational structure, led by Daniel Doherty, Paul Sweetland and Jerry Doty.

DSD Industrial specializes in industrial leasing, investment sales and land transactions. The firm says its significant market activity provides its team with real-time data on pricing and demand shifts enabling a disciplined, transaction-based approach to client advisory.

DSD Industrial is supported by the global platform of Colliers.