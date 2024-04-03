Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Caro-Tuscan-Village
Residents at Caro Tuscan Village in Salem, N.H., also have access to a central courtyard and rooftop deck.
Dolben Co. Completes 260-Unit Multifamily Project at Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

SALEM, N.H. — Regional developer The Dolben Co. has completed Caro Tuscan Village, a 260-unit multifamily project in Salem, New Hampshire. The site spans 7.7 acres within Tuscan Village, a mixed-use destination that is a redevelopment of the former Rockingham Park horseracing complex. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, conference room, clubroom and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Boston-based HDS Architecture designed the project, and Pilot Construction served as the general contractor.

