Dolben Co. Sells 233-Unit Multifamily Property in Springfield, Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — An affiliate of The Dolben Co., a multifamily owner-operator based in metro Boston, has sold Stockbridge Court, a 233-unit property located in the western Massachusetts city of Springfield. The sales price was $42.6 million. Converted to residential use in 1979, the four-building property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 729 square feet. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented The Dolben Co. and procured the buyer, an affiliate of Stockbridge Ventures, in the transaction.