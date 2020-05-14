Dolben Co. Underway on 331-Unit Waterfront Apartment Complex in Lynn, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Breakwater will be located on the bank of Lynn Harbor.

LYNN, MASS. — Dolben Co. Inc., a Massachusetts-based developer, is underway on Breakwater, a 331-unit apartment complex that will be located in the northern Boston suburb of Lynn. Dolben is constructing the 481,201-square-foot project on a site located at 254 Lynnway. The property overlooks Lynn Harbor and was previously vacant for 35 years. The community will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, ranging from approximately 560 square feet to 1,300 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center, game room and an outdoor lounge and harbor walk. HDS Architecture designed the project, and Callahan Construction Managers is the general contractor. Construction is slated for completion in March 2022.