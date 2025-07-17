Thursday, July 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Dole Food Co. will occupy the sixth floor at One South, a 40-story office tower in Uptown Charlotte seen in the foreground.
DevelopmentNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

Dole Food Selects Swinerton to Build-Out New U.S. Headquarters in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Co. has selected Swinerton for the build-out of its new U.S. headquarters within One South, a 40-story office tower in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte-based Redline Design Group designed Dole’s office environment, which features 57 private offices, five huddle rooms, a conference room, wellness room, café, coffee bar and several lounges with a renovated elevator lobby.

Dole is moving from an office about a block away, which the Irish company has occupied since moving its U.S. operations from California in 2019. The office interior build-out at One South has begun, with completion anticipated for the fall. Dole’s office comprises the whole sixth floor (23,000 square feet), which is approximately 30 percent larger than its existing footprint.

You may also like

Smart Design, Outdoor Spaces and Sustainability Help Reimagine...

Jordan Perlmutter & Co. Breaks Ground on Phase...

BH Properties Buys 104,201 SF Cannery Office Campus...

Deven, Castle Lanterra Break Ground on $95M Student...

City of Boca Raton Approves 306-Unit Modera Boca...

HGI Provides $38.3M Refinancing for Office Building in...

RealtyLink Sells Nashville Grocery Store Leased to Sprouts...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $8.2M Sale...

Sidra Real Estate Completes Renovation of Downtown Austin...