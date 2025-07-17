Dole Food Selects Swinerton to Build-Out New U.S. Headquarters in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Co. has selected Swinerton for the build-out of its new U.S. headquarters within One South, a 40-story office tower in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte-based Redline Design Group designed Dole’s office environment, which features 57 private offices, five huddle rooms, a conference room, wellness room, café, coffee bar and several lounges with a renovated elevator lobby.

Dole is moving from an office about a block away, which the Irish company has occupied since moving its U.S. operations from California in 2019. The office interior build-out at One South has begun, with completion anticipated for the fall. Dole’s office comprises the whole sixth floor (23,000 square feet), which is approximately 30 percent larger than its existing footprint.