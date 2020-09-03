Dollar Bank Signs 76,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Dollar Bank, a regional lender serving Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia, has signed a 76,000-square-foot lease for its new office headquarters in Pittsburgh. The company will relocate from Gateway Center to a building located at 20 Stanwix St., which offers amenities such as a fitness center, conferencing facility and indoor and outdoor tenant lounges. Under the terms of the 16-year lease, Dollar Bank will occupy four floors and a ground-floor reception suite beginning in the first quarter of next year.