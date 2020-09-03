REBusinessOnline

Dollar Bank Signs 76,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Pittsburgh

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

20-Stanwix-Street-Pittsburgh

Regional lender Dollar Bank will relocate its corporate headquarters to a 76,000-square-foot space at 20 Stanwix St. in Pittsburgh early next year.

PITTSBURGH — Dollar Bank, a regional lender serving Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia, has signed a 76,000-square-foot lease for its new office headquarters in Pittsburgh. The company will relocate from Gateway Center to a building located at 20 Stanwix St., which offers amenities such as a fitness center, conferencing facility and indoor and outdoor tenant lounges. Under the terms of the 16-year lease, Dollar Bank will occupy four floors and a ground-floor reception suite beginning in the first quarter of next year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  