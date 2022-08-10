Dollar General to Build $172M Distribution Facility at HighPoint Elevated Park in Aurora, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

Dollar General’s new distribution facility at HighPoint Elevated in Aurora, Colo., will total 919,000 square feet. (Rendering credit: Ware Malcomb)

AURORA, COLO. — Dollar General has acquired a 75-acre land parcel within HighPoint Elevated, an industrial and logistics park located at the southeast corner of East 64th Ave. and E-470 in Aurora, for the development of a Class A distribution facility. The Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based discount retailer plans to invest $172 million into the Aurora facility, which will create around 400 new jobs at full capacity. Dollar General announced the project as part of a three-distribution center expansions in Arkansas, Colorado and Oregon.

Hyde Development and Mortenson, the park’s development team, will build the 919,000-square-foot facility. Daniel Close, Todd Witty, Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger and Jessica Osternick of CBRE represented Hyde Development in the land sale.

The Dollar General project is the first build-to-suit commissioned at the park, which broke ground last year. Construction for the Dollar General facility is slated to being this summer, with completion scheduled for late 2023. At buildout, Highland Elevated will include up to 5.5 million square feet of industrial and logistics space, as well as retail space. The new Dollar General facility will anchor the east side of the park.