REBusinessOnline

Dollar General to Launch New Retail Concept Targeting Wealthier Shoppers, Nashville to House First Stores

Posted on by in Company News, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Each popshelf location will average 9,000 square feet and will house up to 15 employees.

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENN. — Dollar General will launch popshelf, a new shopping concept that will offer seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods and entertaining needs. The Goodlettsville-based retailer says 95 percent of the items will be priced at $5 or less. Each popshelf location will average 9,000 square feet and will house up to 15 employees. The first two locations will open near Nashville this fall with the company expecting to open another 30 locations by the end of fiscal year 2021, which will be Jan. 29, 2021. According to Dollar General, initial targeted customers are primarily female and are located in diverse suburban communities with a total household annual income ranging from $50,000 to $125,000.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  