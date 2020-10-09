Dollar General to Launch New Retail Concept Targeting Wealthier Shoppers, Nashville to House First Stores

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENN. — Dollar General will launch popshelf, a new shopping concept that will offer seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods and entertaining needs. The Goodlettsville-based retailer says 95 percent of the items will be priced at $5 or less. Each popshelf location will average 9,000 square feet and will house up to 15 employees. The first two locations will open near Nashville this fall with the company expecting to open another 30 locations by the end of fiscal year 2021, which will be Jan. 29, 2021. According to Dollar General, initial targeted customers are primarily female and are located in diverse suburban communities with a total household annual income ranging from $50,000 to $125,000.