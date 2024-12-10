Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Dollar General expects to execute nearly 5,000 real estate projects in fiscal year 2025. (Photo courtesy of Dollar General)
Dollar General to Open 575 New Stores in 2025

by John Nelson

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENN. — Dollar General plans to open approximately 575 new stores in the United States in its fiscal year 2025, which ends Jan. 30, 2026. The Goodlettsville-based discount retailer will also debut 15 new stores in Mexico in that time frame.

The new store count is in addition to Dollar General’s expected 730 new store openings in fiscal 2024, which will end on Jan. 31, 2025. Overall, the company expects to execute nearly 5,000 real estate projects in fiscal year 2025, including 4,250 store remodels and relocating 45 stores.

