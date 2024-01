HIALEAH, MIAMI AND WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Dollar Tree has opened three new stores in South Florida. The retailer now occupies 13,500 and 14,000 square feet in Hialeah and Miami, respectively. Dollar Tree has also opened a 9,000-square-foot store in West Palm Beach. Additionally, the retailer is currently underway on the development of two stores in Sunny Isles Beach and Lauderhill, Fla. Steve Miller of The Rotella Group represented Dollar Tree in the lease negotiations.